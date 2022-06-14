Virgin Group Acquisition's shareholders approve merger with Grove Collaborative

Jun. 14, 2022 5:32 PM ETVirgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (VGII)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Special purpose acquisition company Virgin Group Acquisition (NYSE:VGII) said on Tuesday its shareholders voted to approve the previously announced merger with Grove Collaborative.
  • More than 91% of the votes cast at the Special Meeting were in favor of the approval of the business combination.
  • The merger is expected to close on June 16.
  • VGII said it will change its name to "Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc". New Grove’s shares and warrants are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols "GROV" and "GROV WS", respectively on June 17, 2022.
