Zendesk said in talks with activist investor; CEO could leave company

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is reportedly holding talks to settle differences between the customer-support software company and activist investor Jana Partners that could include the departure of Chief Executive Mikke Svane.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the talks are aimed at ending discord between Zendesk (ZEN) and Jana, which owns just shy of 3% of Zendesk's (ZEN) outstanding stock, and has been pushing for changes at the company for most of this year. In addition to Svane, Carl Bass, Zendesk's (ZEN) lead independent director, is said to possibly be leaving the company under any truce that is forged with Jana.

Zendesk (ZEN) has been in a state of turmoil for some time since its shareholders voted down the company's proposed $4.1B acquisition of Momentive Global, the parent company of SurveyMonkey.

Last week, Zendesk (ZEN) shares took a beating when the company said it would remain independent following a strategic review of its options. That decision appeared to put to rest talk of the company selling itself. In February, Zendesk (ZEN) rejected a private-equity offer to acquire the company for between $127 and $132 a share.

Zendesk (ZEN) rose more than 4% in after-hours trading Tuesday after falling to a 52-week-low of $56.93 a share in the regular market session.

On Monday, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zendesk (ZEN) to equal-weight, largely due to the company's decision to remain independent.