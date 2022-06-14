Lockheed Martin inks deal for $450M Air Force support contract

Lockheed Martin Canada Mission Systems and Training in Ottawa on August 8, 2020

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has been awarded a $450M ID/IQ contract for Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (or JASSM) production support.
  • The contract will provide lifecycle support for all efforts related to JASSM in the areas of system upgrades, integration, production, sustainment, management and logistical support.
  • Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed by June 10, 2027.
  • Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity (FA8682‐22-D-B001). (Awarded June 13, 2022)
