Lockheed Martin inks deal for $450M Air Force support contract
Jun. 14, 2022 5:41 PM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has been awarded a $450M ID/IQ contract for Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (or JASSM) production support.
- The contract will provide lifecycle support for all efforts related to JASSM in the areas of system upgrades, integration, production, sustainment, management and logistical support.
- Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed by June 10, 2027.
- Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity (FA8682‐22-D-B001). (Awarded June 13, 2022)