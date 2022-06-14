AI technology platform Excelera to merge with SPAC Future Health ESG

Jun. 14, 2022

  • AI technology platform Excelera entered into a definitive business combination agreement with the special purpose acquisition company, Future Health ESG.
  • The transaction values the combined company at ~$459M.
  • The merger is expected to deliver net proceeds of at least $105M, and up to $282M.
  • The boards of the 2 companies have unanimously approved the transaction, expected to close in H2.
  • Upon the completion of the transaction, the combined company is expected to operate as Excelera Health under the ticker symbol XLRA.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., BTIG, LLC and Roth Capital Partners, LLC are capital markets advisors to Future Health, while Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC is legal counsel to Excelera, and McDermott Will & Emery LLP is legal counsel to Future Health.
