AI technology platform Excelera to merge with SPAC Future Health ESG
Jun. 14, 2022 5:44 PM ETFuture Health ESG Corp. (FHLT)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- AI technology platform Excelera entered into a definitive business combination agreement with the special purpose acquisition company, Future Health ESG.
- The transaction values the combined company at ~$459M.
- The merger is expected to deliver net proceeds of at least $105M, and up to $282M.
- The boards of the 2 companies have unanimously approved the transaction, expected to close in H2.
- Upon the completion of the transaction, the combined company is expected to operate as Excelera Health under the ticker symbol XLRA.
- Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., BTIG, LLC and Roth Capital Partners, LLC are capital markets advisors to Future Health, while Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC is legal counsel to Excelera, and McDermott Will & Emery LLP is legal counsel to Future Health.
- Source: Press Release