Lions Gate films headed for Fox's Tubi in multi-year deal
Jun. 14, 2022 5:49 PM ETFox Corporation (FOXA), LGF.AFOX, LGF.BBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Fox's (FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA) free ad-supported TV service Tubi has a multi-year deal with Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) (LGF.B) to bring dozens of films to its streaming offering.
- The agreement will give 30 new feature films and 200 library titles from Lions Gate a presence on Tubi.
- It cover films that aren't part of Lions Gate's "pay-one" distribution deal with its Starz channels.
- The deal is under way, with action thriller Shattered now available on Tubi.
- The pact “reflects our ability to have multiple bespoke content licensing deals with an expanding array of buyers in every part of the content ecosystem," says Lions Gate's Ryan Lowerre.
- The past year has brought a boom in free ad-supported TV (FAST), a market tabbed to pass $4 billion by 2024.