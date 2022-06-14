Discover Financial credit card delinquency rate improves again in May

Jun. 14, 2022 5:56 PM ETDiscover Financial Services (DFS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Credit Cards

GaryPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) credit card delinquency rate edged down again to 1.71% in May from 1.73% in April, but up from 1.50% in the year-ago period, according to an SEC filing.
  • Still, its net charge-off rate of 2.03% in May increased from 2.02% in April and 1.50% in May 2021. Last month's reading is also trailing above the three-month average of 1.93%.
  • The company's credit card loans were $77.2B at the end of May vs. $75.0B in the prior month and $68.2B in May a year ago.
  • Previously, (May 16) Discover Financial delinquency rate declined in April.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.