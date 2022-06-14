Discover Financial credit card delinquency rate improves again in May
Jun. 14, 2022
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) credit card delinquency rate edged down again to 1.71% in May from 1.73% in April, but up from 1.50% in the year-ago period, according to an SEC filing.
- Still, its net charge-off rate of 2.03% in May increased from 2.02% in April and 1.50% in May 2021. Last month's reading is also trailing above the three-month average of 1.93%.
- The company's credit card loans were $77.2B at the end of May vs. $75.0B in the prior month and $68.2B in May a year ago.
