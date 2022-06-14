TD SYNNEX commences $2.5B four-part senior notes exchange offering
Jun. 14, 2022 5:59 PM ETTD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) on Tuesday said that it had commenced a $2.5B four-part senior notes exchange offering.
- Under the offer, the company is offering to exchange $700M of new 1.250% senior notes due 2024, $700M of new 1.750% senior notes due 2026, $600M of new 2.375% senior notes due 2028 and $500M of new 2.650% senior notes due 2031 for a like amount of new notes.
- The exchange offer will expire at 5 p.m. New York City time, on July 14.
- The company will not receive any proceeds from the exchange offer.
- SNX stock earlier closed -1.1% at $95.16.