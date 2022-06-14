TD SYNNEX commences $2.5B four-part senior notes exchange offering

  • TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) on Tuesday said that it had commenced a $2.5B four-part senior notes exchange offering.
  • Under the offer, the company is offering to exchange $700M of new 1.250% senior notes due 2024, $700M of new 1.750% senior notes due 2026, $600M of new 2.375% senior notes due 2028 and $500M of new 2.650% senior notes due 2031 for a like amount of new notes.
  • The exchange offer will expire at 5 p.m. New York City time, on July 14.
  • The company will not receive any proceeds from the exchange offer.
  • SNX stock earlier closed -1.1% at $95.16.
