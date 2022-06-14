BRP increases commitments under revolving credit facility, obtains incremental term loan

Jun. 14, 2022 5:59 PM ETBRP Inc. (DOOO)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

a couple on See Doo jetski

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) increased its commitments under a revolving credit facility by C$400M to reach C$1.5B in total, and obtained an incremental $100M term loan from certain existing lenders under its term loan credit agreement.
  • The powersports company said borrowing costs under the revolving credit agreement remains unchanged.
  • For the incremental $100M term loan, the interest is a rate of Term SOFR (defined as the forward-looking term rate based on SOFR plus a credit spread adjustment) plus 3.0%, with a Term SOFR floor of 0.5%.
  • The proceeds of the loan, maturing Jun. 10, 2024, will be used for general corporate purposes and to pay fees and expenses related to the financing.
