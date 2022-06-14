Methode Electronics sinks 6% on guidance below consensus

Jun. 14, 2022 6:04 PM ETMethode Electronics, Inc. (MEI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • global supplier of custom-engineered solutions provider, Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) expects net sales of ~$1,164M for FY2022, which would represent a 7% increase from the prior fiscal year. Consensus stands at $1.17B
  • This compares to the previously provided net sales guidance range of $1,160M to $1,170M.
  • EPS range expected $2.68 to $2.72 for fiscal 2022. Consensus stands at $3.09
  • This expected range compares to the previously provided guidance range of $3.05 to $3.15.
  • Fiscal 2023 FY Guidance: Net sales to be in the range of $1,160M-1,210M (vs. consensus $1.21B) and EPS range of $2.70 to $3.10. (vs. consensus $3.52)
  • During the Q4 of fiscal 2022, the company experienced a significant impact to its earnings performance due to market disruptions, supply chain constraints, and unanticipated expenses.
  • Stock drops ~5.7% during after-hours of trading.
