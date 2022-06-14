Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to acquire Peoples-Sidney Financial

  • Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) said Tuesday it will acquire Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCPK:PPSF) in a stock and cash deal.
  • PPSF shareholders will elect to receive either 0.6597 FMAO shares or $24/share in cash for each PPSF share owned, subject to at least 65% of all PPSF shares being exchanged for FMAO stock.
  • Based on FMAO's closing price on Tuesday, the implied acquisition value is $27M.
  • Excluding one-time costs, FMAO expects the deal to be ~2.5-3.9% accretive to estimated 2023 and 2024 EPS.
  • Tangible book value per share will be diluted ~(2.1%) at closing and is expected to be recovered in 3.25 years using the crossover method.
  • The deal expands FMAO's community banking franchise into Sidney, Ohio and surrounding markets in Shelby County.
  • At Mar. 31, PPSF reported $132.7M in total assets, $99.9M in loans, $114.8M in deposits and $15.4M in tangible equity.
