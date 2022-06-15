Freight brokerage provider LeeWay files for $18.3M IPO

LeeWay Services, a provider of freight brokerage and logistics services, has filed to hold a $18.3M initial public offering.

The company didn’t indicate in the filing the size and pricing of the deal, but stated in a filing fee schedule that it was looking to raise up to $18.3M, a number that is subject to change.

LeeWay hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq. Think Equity is serving as lead bookrunner on the deal.

The company provides freight brokerage, transportation management and logistics services to shippers and carriers. It’s also developing a digital freight platform and a financing platform for small and mid-sized e-commerce businesses.

LeeWay Services reported a net income of $957K on revenue of $28M for 2021.

