Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) -7% pre-market on Tuesday after the miner said "unprecedented" flooding is hurting its operations in Montana.

Sibanye (SBSW) said the region has suffered widespread floods since Monday, after a warm spell led to a rapid melt of accumulated snow in the mountains and was exacerbated by heavy rainfall during the weekend.

The company said its Stillwater mine was most affected by the floods, and damage to roads and bridges from the flooding should restrict access to the mine "for some period that will be better known in the next few days."

The East Boulder mine is less affected and access currently remains intact, Sibanye (SBSW) said.

Citing weaker PGM markets and the impact of cost inflation, RBC Capital recently downgraded shares to Sector Perform from Outperform.