Connexa Sports Technology downsizes proposed IPO by 68% to $4M

Connexa Sports Technology (CNXA) (OTCQB:SLBG) has downsized its planned uplisting and initial public offering by 68% to $4M.

In its latest filing, Connexa said it was now seeking to offer 1M shares at an assumed price of $4 per share, a number that is likely to change. The company also intends to conduct a 1-for-10 reverse stock split ahead of the offering.

Connexa plans to uplist its shares to Nasdaq under the symbol CNXA. The shares are currently traded OTC. As of June 14, the company had a market capitalization of around $37M.

The latest deal has been significantly downsized from the one proposed by the company in a filing on May 31, when it said it planned to offer 1.25M shares at an assumed price of $10 per share.

For the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021, Connexa reported a net loss of $19M and net sales of $11M.

Connexa recently changed its name from Slinger Bag and its trading symbol from SLBG. The company specializes in products for racquet sports and baseball, including ball launchers, performance video and analytics, and instructional content.

For a more in-depth look at Connexa, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “Slinger Bag Seeks $25 Million in Uplisting IPO”.