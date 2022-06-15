Website operator Onfolio downsizes proposed IPO by 44% to $8.5M

Website operator Onfolio (ONFO) has downsized its proposed initial public offering by 44% to $8.5M.

In its latest filing, Onfolio said it now plans to offer 1.7M units priced between $4.50 and $5.50 per unit, which would raise around $8.5M if priced at the midpoint. Each unit would consist of one share plus two warrants exercisable for one share apiece.

Onfolio plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol ONFO. EF Hutton is serving as lead bookrunner.

In a filing made on May 13, Onfolio said that it planned to offer 2.9M units for $4.25 to $6.25 per unit, which would have raised approximately $15.2M if priced at the midpoint. Each unit would consist of one share plus two warrants exercisable for one share apiece.

Onfolio operates and holds controlling interests in small websites, including mightydeals.com, allthingsdogs.com and hobbyhelp.com. For 2021, the company reported a net loss of $1.9M on revenue of $1.8M.

