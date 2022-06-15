China stocks lead gains in mixed Asia-Pacific trading following release of better-than-expected Chinese economic data

Jun. 15, 2022 1:19 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan -0.92%.

China +1.68%. China (May) Retail sales -6.7% y/y (expected -7.1%).

China 200bn CNY MLF injection, 1 year, rate unchanged.

Hong Kong +1.45%

Australia -1.13%. Australian data - Westpac monthly consumer confidence for June: -4.5% (prior -5.6%).

Australia minimum wage rises 5.2%.

Australia data - ANZ Roy Morgan weekly consumer confidence 80.4 (prior 87).

India -0.06%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones shed 151.91 points, or 0.5%, to 30,364.83, S&P 500 fell deeper into bear market territory, declining 0.38% to 3,735.4, while Nasdaq rising 0.18% to around 10,828.35.

NZ data - Current Account/GDP ratio for Q1 is -6.5% vs. expected -6.3% & prior -5.8%.

Oil prices dropped on Wednesday on worries over fuel demand ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting which is expected to see the central bank to hike rates by at least 75 basis points to combat inflation.

WTI crude futures fell 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $118.85 a barrel by 0008 GMT. Brent crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.2%, to $120.91 a barrel.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.13%; S&P 500 +0.21%; Nasdaq +0.36%.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.