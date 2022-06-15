Japan -0.92%.

China +1.68%. China (May) Retail sales -6.7% y/y (expected -7.1%).

China 200bn CNY MLF injection, 1 year, rate unchanged.

Hong Kong +1.45%

Australia -1.13%. Australian data - Westpac monthly consumer confidence for June: -4.5% (prior -5.6%).

Australia minimum wage rises 5.2%.

Australia data - ANZ Roy Morgan weekly consumer confidence 80.4 (prior 87).

India -0.06%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones shed 151.91 points, or 0.5%, to 30,364.83, S&P 500 fell deeper into bear market territory, declining 0.38% to 3,735.4, while Nasdaq rising 0.18% to around 10,828.35.

NZ data - Current Account/GDP ratio for Q1 is -6.5% vs. expected -6.3% & prior -5.8%.

Oil prices dropped on Wednesday on worries over fuel demand ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting which is expected to see the central bank to hike rates by at least 75 basis points to combat inflation.

WTI crude futures fell 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $118.85 a barrel by 0008 GMT. Brent crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.2%, to $120.91 a barrel.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.13%; S&P 500 +0.21%; Nasdaq +0.36%.