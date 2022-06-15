StoneMor Partners expands partnership with Sympathy Brands

Jun. 15, 2022 1:36 AM ETStoneMor Inc. (STON)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • StoneMor (NYSE:STON) notifies an expansion to its existing strategic partnership with Sympathy Brands Company to include all 302 cemetery properties.
  • The expanded services enable StoneMor to provide a holistic experience to every family, every time, connecting its cemeteries, funeral homes, families, and supporters when planning, mourning, and memorializing loved ones.
  • The alliance streamlines workflow and enriches family care helping with the digitalization of all aspects of the cemetery.
  • A customized user-experience has been created specifically for cemeteries within the Sympathy Brands’ platform, SBConnect.
  • Since developing its strategic alliance in September 2021, Sympathy Brands has partnered with StoneMor funeral homes to ensure families receive the most personalized, compassionate, and comprehensive experience, modernizing end-of-life matters.
