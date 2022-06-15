Indie Semiconductor CEO: We'll cross over the profitability barrier in 2023
Jun. 15, 2022 1:48 AM ETindie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI), INDIWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- In an interview on CNBC's Mad Money, Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) CEO Donald McClymont said is fairly well spread in the market. "We're very a much a what's for lunch company," he added.
- The company is focused on projects that can produce money today, he noted.
- McClymont is "committed" to being profitable by the end of 2023. "Profitability is the number one focus for me as a CEO," he said.
- There is no need to go to the market for funding, he noted.
- Indie in June last year went public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Thunder Bridge Acquisition II.
- Earlier this week, indie Semiconductor to enter Russell 2000 Index.