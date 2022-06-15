Indie Semiconductor CEO: We'll cross over the profitability barrier in 2023

Jun. 15, 2022 1:48 AM ETindie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI), INDIWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • In an interview on CNBC's Mad Money, Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) CEO Donald McClymont said is fairly well spread in the market. "We're very a much a what's for lunch company," he added.
  • The company is focused on projects that can produce money today, he noted.
  • McClymont is "committed" to being profitable by the end of 2023. "Profitability is the number one focus for me as a CEO," he said.
  • There is no need to go to the market for funding, he noted.
  • Indie in June last year went public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Thunder Bridge Acquisition II.
  • Earlier this week, indie Semiconductor to enter Russell 2000 Index.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.