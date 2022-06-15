Orion acquires Inovet’s animal health business for ~EUR 130M debt free

Jun. 15, 2022 3:45 AM ETOrion Oyj (ORINY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Orion Corporation (OTCPK:ORINY) to acquire Belgian based Inovet BV and its wholly owned subsidiary V.M.D. NV and all companies belonging to V.M.D. NV’s group of companies for ~EUR 130M debt free.
  • VMD is a veterinary pharmaceuticals company specialised in medicines and health products for livestock. Until the transaction it was a wholly owned subsidiary of the Belgian family-owned private holding company Inovet BV.
  • The companies Biové Laboratoires SAS, Biard SAS, V.M.D. Állatgyógyászati Kft and Inovet Indochine Co., Ltd. are part of VMD.
  • Pursuant to the deal, the 181 employees of VMD will join the Orion Group.
  • Through the deal, Orion’s Animal Health unit will expand its product portfolio and get a foothold in the livestock market, expand its own geographical presence to Western Europe and expand export markets, and gain a production unit that is specialised in manufacturing of veterinary medicines.
  • The addition also supports Orion Group’s growth strategy.
  • The transaction will be funded from Orion’s cash reserves.
  • The immediate cash flow impact of the transaction is ~EUR 90M.
  • The deal will have a positive impact on Orion Animal Health unit’s net sales and EBITDA starting from 2022.
  • The impact on Orion Group’s net sales and operating profit is not material and the transaction does not impact Orion’s outlook for 2022, given on 10 February 2022.
  • Orion to report VMD’s net sales as part of Orion Animal Health’s net sales as of June 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.