Orion acquires Inovet’s animal health business for ~EUR 130M debt free
Jun. 15, 2022 3:45 AM ETOrion Oyj (ORINY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Orion Corporation (OTCPK:ORINY) to acquire Belgian based Inovet BV and its wholly owned subsidiary V.M.D. NV and all companies belonging to V.M.D. NV’s group of companies for ~EUR 130M debt free.
- VMD is a veterinary pharmaceuticals company specialised in medicines and health products for livestock. Until the transaction it was a wholly owned subsidiary of the Belgian family-owned private holding company Inovet BV.
- The companies Biové Laboratoires SAS, Biard SAS, V.M.D. Állatgyógyászati Kft and Inovet Indochine Co., Ltd. are part of VMD.
- Pursuant to the deal, the 181 employees of VMD will join the Orion Group.
- Through the deal, Orion’s Animal Health unit will expand its product portfolio and get a foothold in the livestock market, expand its own geographical presence to Western Europe and expand export markets, and gain a production unit that is specialised in manufacturing of veterinary medicines.
- The addition also supports Orion Group’s growth strategy.
- The transaction will be funded from Orion’s cash reserves.
- The immediate cash flow impact of the transaction is ~EUR 90M.
- The deal will have a positive impact on Orion Animal Health unit’s net sales and EBITDA starting from 2022.
- The impact on Orion Group’s net sales and operating profit is not material and the transaction does not impact Orion’s outlook for 2022, given on 10 February 2022.
- Orion to report VMD’s net sales as part of Orion Animal Health’s net sales as of June 2022.