European stocks cautiously higher ahead of Fed rate decision; ECB holds emergency meeting

London +0.69%.

Germany +0.98%.

France +1.13%. France May final CPI +5.2% vs +5.2% y/y prelim.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.5% in early trade, with banks and insurance stocks adding to lead gains while oil and gas stocks slid.

Swiss government cuts growth projections, raises inflation forecasts.

Switzerland May producer and import prices +0.9% vs +1.3% m/m prior.

Coming up in session: ECB emergency meeting reportedly scheduled for 0900 GMT; Eurozone April trade balance data at 0900 GMT; Eurozone April industrial production at 0900 GMT; and US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 10 June at 1100 GMT.

The European Central Bank will hold an unscheduled monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, with bond yields surging for many governments across the euro zone.

The Federal Open Market Committee will conclude its two-day meeting on Wednesday, and is expected to take aggressive action on interest rates.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than six basis point to 3.42%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed to 1.74%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than seven basis point to 2.52%.

European futures mostly higher. FTSE +0.18%; CAC -1.22%; DAX +1.14% and EURO STOXX +0.87%.