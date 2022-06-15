Waterdrop GAAP EPS of $0.00, revenue of $102.33M

Jun. 15, 2022 4:32 AM ETWaterdrop Inc. (WDH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Waterdrop press release (NYSE:WDH): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.00.
  • Revenue of $102.33M (-26.6% Y/Y).
  • As of March 31, 2022, the Company had combined cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $461.3M, as compared with RMB2,787.1 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • The company expects to achieve overall profitability on a non-GAAP basis for the year 2022 under the circumstances that we keep investing in established businesses and new initiatives. We also expect the net operating revenue growth to continue quarter over quarter in the second quarter of 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.