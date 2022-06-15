Jacobs secures more than $3M contract extension to support UK's transition to net-zero

Jun. 15, 2022 4:46 AM ETJacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Jacobs (NYSE:J) was awarded a two-year extension to its Stations Services agreement (SSA) with EDF Nuclear Generation (EDF), operator of the U.K.'s nuclear power plants.
  • The project maximizes emission-free electricity generation.
  • Jacobs' scope includes supporting the safe operation and maintenance of the advanced gas-cooled reactor stations which account for about 17% of the country's electricity output.
  • Jacobs will act as the prime contractor to deliver flagship projects, such as the overhaul of primary plant heating and ventilation systems.
  • The EDF estimates the contract value of the April 2022 – March 2024 extension at more than $3M.
  • Currently in its fourth year, the SSA contract supports work for Jacobs' technical specialists embedded at power stations with the client's teams.
