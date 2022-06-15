Moderna plans to invest ~€500M in Spain

Jun. 15, 2022 4:48 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Moderna To Request Emergency Authorization For Its Vaccine After Positive Trial Results

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images News

  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) intends to invest ~€500M in Spain and open a laboratory to strengthen its vaccine production, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a tweet June 14
  • Sanchez said in a tweet that he met with Moderna's Vice President Dan Staner who discussed the company's expansion plan in Spain.
  • Moderna currently has a collaboration with Spain's Laboratorios Farmacéuticos Rovi which the companies expanded in February for another 10 years to make MRNA medicines.
  • Separately, Moderna noted that it intends to establish a quality testing lab for mRNA vaccines in Madrid, Reuters reported June 14.
  • The Cambridge, Mass.-based COVID vaccine maker added that the ~€500M investment this year included its team up with Rovi, according to the report.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.