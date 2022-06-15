Moderna plans to invest ~€500M in Spain
Jun. 15, 2022 4:48 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) intends to invest ~€500M in Spain and open a laboratory to strengthen its vaccine production, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a tweet June 14
- Sanchez said in a tweet that he met with Moderna's Vice President Dan Staner who discussed the company's expansion plan in Spain.
- Moderna currently has a collaboration with Spain's Laboratorios Farmacéuticos Rovi which the companies expanded in February for another 10 years to make MRNA medicines.
- Separately, Moderna noted that it intends to establish a quality testing lab for mRNA vaccines in Madrid, Reuters reported June 14.
- The Cambridge, Mass.-based COVID vaccine maker added that the ~€500M investment this year included its team up with Rovi, according to the report.