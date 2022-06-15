Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) said it was increasing its investment in the spin-out of its clinics business to Field Trip Health & Wellness, SpinCo, and was postponing a shareholders' meeting by a week to provide time to consider the changes.

Toronto-based Field Trip said it agreed to increase its investment in the SpinCo share offering in SpinCo to ~$9.81M from $5M. This would result in the company subscribing for ~19.62M SpinCo shares, representing ~21.79% stake in the SpinCo following completion of the plan of arrangement.

The company added that gross proceeds to SpinCo in the concurrent financing will be $20M, of which $17.8M will be raised under the SpinCo share offering and $2.2M via a SpinCo subscription receipt offering.

Field Trip noted that it decided to increase its investment in the share offering because challenging market conditions affected uptake of the subscription receipt offering and because it believes in the long-term prospects of SpinCo.

The share offering is not subject to agents' commissions thus SpinCo will have $600K in additional working capital, if the subscription receipt offering is closed in full.

Field Trip expects that completion of the arrangement will occur in mid-July and its board recommended shareholders to vote in favor of the motion.

The company said the special meeting of its stockholders will take place on June 27, compared to the prior date of June 20.

The record date to determine shareholders who are eligible to vote remains May 20, according to the company.