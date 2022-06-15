AllianceBernstein announces collaboration with Allfunds Blockchain
Jun. 15, 2022 5:35 AM ETAllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and Allfunds Blockchain, the arm of Allfunds have collaborated to adapt AB's asset services activities to the blockchain ecosystem.
- The collaboration will offer Allfunds Blockchain solutions across AB's EU domiciled-global platform.
- Ronit Walny, Head of AllianceBernstein's Investment Innovation Center, added, "Across multiple departments at AB and in partnership with Equitable Holdings, we underwent a deep exploration of the value that the blockchain technology unlocks. We anticipate that this technology will be transformative to the asset management industry, uncovering significant transactional efficiencies and enhanced transparency as well as operational agility that makes investment solutions available to a broader investor base. We are committed to delivering solutions that our clients prefer today and in the future Allfunds Blockchain brings extensive fund industry experience and insightful and integrated solutions, and we look forward to partnering with them in our journey to offer solutions across our EU domiciled global-platform."