Teledyne FLIR's Defense unit will deliver 127 unmanned ground vehicles to German Army

Jun. 15, 2022 5:41 AM ETTeledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY), announced that it is completing deliveries of 127 PackBot 525 unmanned ground vehicles to the German Army.
  • Contract award and deliveries were facilitated through Teledyne FLIR’s partner, European Logistic Partners (ELP) of Wuppertal, Germany.
  • The PackBot 525 is the most advanced model of Teledyne FLIR's signature ground robot, used by U.S. and international defense forces since 2001.
  • Final shipments are expected to occur in July.
  • "This new delivery of unmanned assets will give Germany’s soldiers more than a hundred versatile UGVs, with upgraded features and technology to keep them from harm during dangerous missions," General manager of Unmanned Ground Systems at Teledyne FLIR Defense Tom Frost commented.
