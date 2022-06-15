Teledyne FLIR's Defense unit will deliver 127 unmanned ground vehicles to German Army
Jun. 15, 2022 5:41 AM ETTeledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY), announced that it is completing deliveries of 127 PackBot 525 unmanned ground vehicles to the German Army.
- Contract award and deliveries were facilitated through Teledyne FLIR’s partner, European Logistic Partners (ELP) of Wuppertal, Germany.
- The PackBot 525 is the most advanced model of Teledyne FLIR's signature ground robot, used by U.S. and international defense forces since 2001.
- Final shipments are expected to occur in July.
- "This new delivery of unmanned assets will give Germany’s soldiers more than a hundred versatile UGVs, with upgraded features and technology to keep them from harm during dangerous missions," General manager of Unmanned Ground Systems at Teledyne FLIR Defense Tom Frost commented.