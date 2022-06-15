Pfizer Korea halts supply of rare disease drug Vyndaqel due to quality issue - Korea Biomedical
Jun. 15, 2022 6:04 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Korea halted the supply of Vyndaqel capsules 20-mg used for treating a rare disease due to quality concerns, Korea Biomedical Review reported June 13.
- The drug is used to treat transthyretin amyloid polyneuropathy (ATTR-PN), is a disorder that affects the nervous system and is caused by the build up of too much of a protein called amyloid in the organs and tissues.
- The medicine has no substitute and Pfizer's other drug Vyndaqel capsules 61mg in Korea is for a different indication and not for treating ATTR-PN, said the report.
- A Pfizer spokesperson said to Fierce Pharma that an internal inspection had found a "minor" packaging issue with one batch of the drug that was discarded before being released to the market and that the issue was now resolved.
- Vyndaqel/Vyndamax had generated $612M in sales globally in Q1 2021.