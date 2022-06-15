Baidu in talks to sell majority stake in iQIYI

Baidu Inc. Headquarters

zorazhuang/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • China's search engine giant, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) in talks to sell its controlling stake in Chinese video streaming services firm iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ), Reuters.
  • Baidu (BIDU) currently holds 53% of iQIYI (IQ) and more than 90% of its shareholder voting rights.
  • iQIYI (IQ) is the No. 2 player in China's video streaming market after Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)' Tencent Video with a market value of $4B.
  • Baidu's targets valuation of $7B for the whole company, represents a selling price of about $8.13 per share compared with its latest close of $4.67.
  • iQIYI (IQ) is China's answer to Netflix (NFLX) and it's divestment plan comes after BIDU deemed iQIYI to be a non-core asset, and as it seeks to sharpen its focus on developing its capital-intensive artificial intelligence and autonomous driving units.
  • BIDU shares up 4% whereas IQ down 4.5% PM
