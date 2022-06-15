Genetron's Maryland lab gets CAP accreditation

Jun. 15, 2022 6:20 AM ETGenetron Holdings Limited (GTH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Beijing-based Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) said it received the College of American Pathologists (CAP) Accreditation for its laboratory in Maryland.
  • The company added that the CAP accreditation is aimed to help laboratories maintain accuracy of test results and ensure accurate patient diagnosis, meet required regulatory standards and maintain industry best practices.
  • The company noted that the Maryland lab is the second lab after the one in Beijing which is both CAP and CLIA accredited.
  • "This designation further differentiates our global drug development service offering and positions Genetron to better support the global clinical trials needs of our global and domestic biopharmaceutical partners," said Genetron's Chief Medical Officer Yun-Fu.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.