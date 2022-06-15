Genetron's Maryland lab gets CAP accreditation
Jun. 15, 2022 6:20 AM ETGenetron Holdings Limited (GTH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Beijing-based Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) said it received the College of American Pathologists (CAP) Accreditation for its laboratory in Maryland.
- The company added that the CAP accreditation is aimed to help laboratories maintain accuracy of test results and ensure accurate patient diagnosis, meet required regulatory standards and maintain industry best practices.
- The company noted that the Maryland lab is the second lab after the one in Beijing which is both CAP and CLIA accredited.
- "This designation further differentiates our global drug development service offering and positions Genetron to better support the global clinical trials needs of our global and domestic biopharmaceutical partners," said Genetron's Chief Medical Officer Yun-Fu.