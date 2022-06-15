Hercules Capital expands its credit facilities to $720M
Jun. 15, 2022 6:22 AM ETHercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) increases its existing credit facilities with MUFG Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation from a combined $500M to $720M to support strong investment portfolio growth.
- The maturity dates for each credit facility remain the same.
- The company has increased its existing $400M credit facility with MUFG to $545M, the uncommitted accordion feature of $55M, or a total of $600M, remains the same.
- The company has also increased its existing $100M credit facility with SMBC to $175M in credit capacity with Synovus Financial Corporation providing a new $75M commitment. The uncommitted accordion feature of $325M, or a total of $500M, was expanded from the previous capacity of $150M.
“The expansion of our credit facilities will further support the growth of our business and allow us to take advantage of our current and future market opportunities. We welcome Synovus and thank our existing bank partners, MUFG, SMBC, City National Bank and Goldman Sachs Bank USA for their support of our industry-leading franchise and look forward to continuing our long-term relationship.” said Seth Meyer, CFO