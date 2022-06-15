Air Liquide, Groupe ADP to form JV to facilitate the development of hydrogen infrastructure at airports
Jun. 15, 2022 6:33 AM ETL'Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUF), AIQUYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) and Groupe ADP are strengthening their collaboration by creating the first engineering joint venture for hydrogen-powered aircraft.
The 50:50 joint venture will be formed to provide airports in France and across the world with the engineering and services they will need in their transition to hydrogen.
In wake of a MOU signed in 2021 to carry out feasibility studies to accompany the arrival of hydrogen-powered aircraft.
The collaboration project demonstrates the Groups’ shared ambition to act now to pave the way for decarbonized air transport worldwide.