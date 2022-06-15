Zomedica to acquire innovative veterinary imaging company, Revo Squared assets

Jun. 15, 2022 6:44 AM ETZomedica Corp. (ZOM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

  • Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) signed a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Revo Squared.
  • Revo's innovative MicroView digital cytology platform will provide veterinarians with best-in-class image quality while providing the first in-clinic automated slide preparation system.
  • For the first time clinicians will be able to have hematology and cytology slides automatically smeared and stained inside a microscope, eliminating human error in slide preparation.
  • The MicroView platform improves practice workflow efficiency by automating the process to assure a consistent smear and stain in order to produce a readable slide.
  • The company plans to close the transaction within 30 days.
