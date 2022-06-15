KBR to acquire VIMA Group for ~£75M
- KBR (NYSE:KBR) is acquiring U.K.-based VIMA Group, a provider of digital transformation solutions to defense and other public sector clients, for up to £75M, inclusive of earn-out opportunities.
- "This acquisition builds on our growing platform of high end, technically differentiated advisory, consulting, and transformation solutions in international markets," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and Chief Executive Officer. "VIMA Group's capabilities and trusted relationships in increasingly important areas accelerates our strategy to invest in the skills of the future that will deliver growth and value creation for years to come. We are delighted to welcome VIMA Group into the KBR family."