The Federal Trade Commission has initiated an investigation into mental-health startup Cerebral Inc., The Wall Street Journal reported citing a letter sent by the antitrust agency to the company.

According to the June 01 letter, the investigation relates to whether Cerebral used deceptive or unfair practices in advertising or marketing its mental-health services.

The letter directed the company to preserve the relevant documents and sought answers to multiple questions related to its business.

Notably, the FTC requests information related to so-called “negative option programs” in which the company continues to bill customers a subscription fee until the customer cancels the service.

In a statement Cerebral said it intends to fully corporate with the FTC. The company also said that it had recently taken efforts to redesign the cancellation process and was working to improve its service to patients. FTC was not available for comment.

Cerebral was valued at $4.8B less than two years into its launch, raising about $500M from A-list investors that included SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK:SFTBY) (OTCPK:SFTBF). A spokeswoman for the Japanese conglomerate declined to comment.

Pharmacy chain operator CVS Health (CVS) and retail giant Walmart (WMT) stopped filling prescriptions for controlled substances issued by clinicians working for Cerebral and its rival Done Health.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) should benefit from the issues faced by Cerebral, a Piper Sandler analyst Jessica Tassan said in a research note last month, noting that the telehealth company slashed its 2022 guidance in part due to pressure on consumer acquisition costs.