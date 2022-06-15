Clariant AG reports Q1 results; issues Q2 and FY22 guidance

Jun. 15, 2022 6:55 AM ETClariant AG (CLZNF), CLZNYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Clariant AG press release (OTCPK:CLZNF): Q1 continuing operations EBITDA increased to CHF 220M with a corresponding margin of 17.4 %, slightly exceeding the 17.3 % reported in the first quarter of the previous year.
  • Revenue of CHF 1.26B (+26.0% Y/Y).
  • Outlook: Clariant aims to grow above the market to achieve higher profitability through sustainability and innovation. Clariant is now a truly specialty chemicals company and confirms its 2025 ambition to deliver profitable growth (4 – 6%), a Group EBITDA margin between 19 – 21%, and a free cash flow conversion of around 40%.
  • In the second quarter of 2022, Clariant expects to generate continued strong sales growth in local currency versus the prior year, underpinned by expansion in all Business Areas despite a normalizing growth environment.
  • Clariant expects to improve on its restated Y/Y margin levels in the second quarter of 2022.
  • For the full year 2022, Clariant expects strong growth in local currency for the Group, driven by a particularly strong first half of 2022.
