Sweetgreen is a top SMIDCAP pick at Cowen

Jun. 15, 2022 6:56 AM ETSweetgreen, Inc. (SG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) is named one of the best SMIDCAP ideas at Cowen.

Analyst Andrew Charles and team said they like SG stock as a COVID-19 recovery play, with confidence in the concept’s rebound aided by the "intrinsic combination of transparent food sourcing & guest facing technology" - which are called the two structural restaurant industry mega-themes.

The restaurant company's 2022-23 same store sales and tpath to EBITDA break-even is noted to be largely a function of how quickly Sweetgreen (SG) can rebound in core urban geographies.

"Within sweetgreen's control, we are most optimistic about growing the 43% owned digital sales mix, which benefits both ticket & transactions and assists data collection; and growing brand awareness as the leader in the salad category. We view the company's goals to reach 364 locations by 2025-end and 1,000 by 2030-end from 158 at 1Q22-end as ambitious but achievable."

Charles and team see a sequential improvement in SG comparable sales for the balance of the year as comparisons ease. The sales leverage is expected to help offset the ~68 stores, that will experience minimum wage increases at some point during Q3.

Cowen assigned a price target of $22 to Outperform-rated Sweetgreen (SG), which works out to 3X the 2023 EV/sales estimate.

Shares of Sweetgreen (SG) jumped 3.89% premarket to $13.88 vs. the 52-week trading range of $13.27 to $56.20.

