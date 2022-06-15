Beleaguered EV startup Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday evening, ending its short-lived stint as a public company.

Per an SEC filing submitted late on Tuesday, the company and its subsidiary have submitted petitions for Chapter 7 protection. Additionally, the company noted it will delist from the Nasdaq, as the exchange had already sent a notice of non-compliance with listing requirements in both April and May.

The filing confirms previou announcements by management that anticipated the closure of the business amid financial struggles. The company expects its common stock and warrants to be suspended at the opening of business on June 23.

Shares fell over 3% in premarket trading.

