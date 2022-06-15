MBA Mortgage Applications swing from all-time lows to a signficant jump with rising rates

Jun. 15, 2022 7:07 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • MBA Mortgage Applications
  • Composite Index: 6.6% vs. -6.5% prior
  • "Despite the increase in rates, application activity rebounded following the Memorial Day holiday week but remained 0.29% below pre-holiday levels," MBA executive Joel Kan commented.
  • Purchase Index: 8.1% vs. -7.1% prior
  • Refinance Index: 3.7% vs. -5.6% prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate at 5.65% compared to 5.40% prior week, highest level since late 2008.
  • The FHA share of total applications increased to 11.8% from 11.3% the week prior. The VA share of total applications increased to 11.7% from 11.4% the week prior.
  • Fed policymakers are expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points, marking it to be the biggest U.S. interest-rate hike in decades.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.