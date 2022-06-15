MBA Mortgage Applications swing from all-time lows to a signficant jump with rising rates
Jun. 15, 2022
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: 6.6% vs. -6.5% prior
- "Despite the increase in rates, application activity rebounded following the Memorial Day holiday week but remained 0.29% below pre-holiday levels," MBA executive Joel Kan commented.
- Purchase Index: 8.1% vs. -7.1% prior
- Refinance Index: 3.7% vs. -5.6% prior
- 30-year mortgage rate at 5.65% compared to 5.40% prior week, highest level since late 2008.
- The FHA share of total applications increased to 11.8% from 11.3% the week prior. The VA share of total applications increased to 11.7% from 11.4% the week prior.
- Fed policymakers are expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points, marking it to be the biggest U.S. interest-rate hike in decades.