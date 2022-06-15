Volaris is called out by Evercore ISI as an attractive airline stock

Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) made the cut at Evercore ISI for the Best SMIDCAP Core Ideas list.

The firm said it continues to view Volaris' (VLRS) attractive long-term competitive position, unit cost profile, ancillary revenue growth potential and long-haul business switching opportunity in Mexico favorably.

"We believe Volaris is seeing continued strong demand and is having success increasing fares. Company has developed structurally higher market position vs. prepandemic and is well positioned to profitably harvest air travel demand growth in Mexico over time," noted analyst Duane Pfennigwerth.

Evercore ISI has an Outperform rating on VLRS and price target of $30 (+150% upside potential).

