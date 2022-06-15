Omega seeks FDA nod to start liver cancer trial of lead drug OTX-2002
Jun. 15, 2022 7:18 AM ETOmega Therapeutics, Inc. (OMGA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) submitted an investigational new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to get clearance to start a clinical trial of its lead product candidate OTX-2002 for treating a type of liver cancer called hepatocellular carcinoma.
- "This also marks a milestone regulatory submission for the first epigenomic controller, a new class of programmable mRNA therapeutics enabled by our OMEGA platform," said Omega President and CEO Mahesh Karande.
- The company plans to begin a phase 1 trial of OTX-2002 in the U.S., following FDA clearance.