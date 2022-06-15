Omega seeks FDA nod to start liver cancer trial of lead drug OTX-2002

Jun. 15, 2022 7:18 AM ETOmega Therapeutics, Inc. (OMGA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) submitted an investigational new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to get clearance to start a clinical trial of its lead product candidate OTX-2002 for treating a type of liver cancer called hepatocellular carcinoma.
  • "This also marks a milestone regulatory submission for the first epigenomic controller, a new class of programmable mRNA therapeutics enabled by our OMEGA platform," said Omega President and CEO Mahesh Karande.
  • The company plans to begin a phase 1  trial of OTX-2002 in the U.S., following FDA clearance.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.