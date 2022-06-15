OppFi implements trading plan as part of its existing share repurchase program
Jun. 15, 2022 7:23 AM ETOppFi Inc. (OPFI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) announced that as part of its earlier disclosed $20M share repurchase authorization, it has enacted a trading plan, as amended, to enable for the repurchase of its Class A common stock during the current quarterly earnings blackout.
- The plan became effective on June 10, 2022 and expires on the earliest to occur of the expenditure of the amount specified in the plan, an early termination event, or on Aug.8, 2022.
- Also, the company announced the Schwartz family purchased total of $1.9M in Class A common stock during recent open trading period.
- The Schwartz family collectively purchased 608,217 shares at an average price of $3.13 for $1.9M; purchases ranged from $2.53 to $3.60 per share.
- Also, David Vennettilli, a member of the OppFi board purchased 10,151 shares of Class A common stock at an average price of $3.13 for $31,793.