Skechers USA Inc. shares ran to the upside after a positive review from Argus on Wednesday.

The firm stepped off of the sidelines to advise a “Buy” rating on the stock as product launches and sustainable margins make the stock an attractive pick in retail.

“Skechers supply-chain initiatives and strong brand are likely to boost revenue and earnings over the next two years,” the note explained. “Our raised estimates reflect new products and wider margins driven by higher selling prices, as well as sales growth in its e-commerce, retail and wholesale channels.”

The note added that post-pandemic trends in terms of dressing comfortably are also likely to bolster Skechers (NYSE:SKX) sales. The firm expects another year of record revenue ahead based upon the trend, bolstered by opening access to major markets in China and India as restrictions roll off.

A $44 price target was assigned to shares, suggesting modest upside from Tuesday’s close. Shares rose about 2% in premarket trading.

