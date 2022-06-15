MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), the U.S. software firm that holds almost 130K bitcoin (BTC-USD) on its balance sheet, said it hasn't received a margin call against a bitcoin-backed loan and can withstand more volatility, Reuters reported Wednesday, even as the world's largest cryptocurrency drops toward the $20K mark.

In March, the firm took out a $205M loan from Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI), using some 19,466 bitcoins to secure the loan. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dropping below $21K would trigger a "margin call," or demand for extra capital to back the loan, MicroStrategy (MSTR) President Phong Le had said in May.

On Tuesday, bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell to as low as $20.95K and is down 6.3% over the past 24 hours to $20.6K at 7:17 AM ET.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock is falling 3.1% in premarket Wednesday trading. The stock has dropped 24% in the past week and 71% since the beginning of the year. Bitcoin (BTC-USD), meanwhile, has fallen 57% during the same period.

"We can always contribute additional bitcoins (BTC-USD) to maintain the required loan-to-value ratio," the company told Reuters in an email late Tuesday.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) has planned for such volatility, CEO Michael Saylor said in a tweet on Tuesday. The firm needs to maintain $410M as collateral and MSTR has 115,109 BTC that it can pledge, he said. "If the price of #BTC falls below $3,562 the company could post some other collateral," he had said on May 10.

