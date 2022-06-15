Boston Scientific to acquire 64% stake in Korean stent maker from Synergy for ~$230M

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is acquiring Synergy Innovation's 64% majority stake in Korean medical device maker M.I.Tech for ~$230M.

BSX said M.I.Tech — which makes devices for endoscopic and urologic procedures — had developed a technology called HANAROSTENT, a family of conformable, non-vascular, self-expanding metal stents, which have been distributed by Boston Scientific in Japan since 2015.

BSX added that non-vascular gastrointestinal and airway stents are used to help clear blockages in various areas in the body.

The purchase price is KRW14.5K per share, which represents a total of KRW291.2B, or ~$230M, subject to closing adjustments, according to BSX's June 15 press release.

"M.I.Tech is an innovator in non-vascular stent development, with product offerings that complement our existing stent portfolio, including the differentiated AXIOS Stent and Electrocautery Enhanced Delivery System and the flexible and conformable Agile Esophageal Stent System," said Art Butcher, executive vice president and group president, MedSurg and Asia Pacific, Boston Scientific.

BSX said the impact to GAAP and adjusted EPS is expected to be immaterial in 2022.

The transaction is expected to close in H2 2022, subject to conditions.

BSX +4.14% to $36.70 premarket June 15