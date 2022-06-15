Taylor Morrison Home-Värde Partners build-to-rent JV closes on nine assets since launch
Jun. 15, 2022 7:35 AM ETTaylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Homebuilder Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) and alternative investment firm Värde Partners have scaled their $850M build-to-rent joint venture, closing on nine assets across Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Arizona since inception.
- The JV was formed to develop rental properties as a part of Taylor Morrison's Build-to-Rent program. It includes $850M in equity commitments, funded 40% by Taylor Morrison (TMHC) and 60% by Värde Partners.
- Through the agreement, Värde gets opportunity to invest in the acquisition and development of Build-to-Rent projects identified by Taylor Morrison. It also supports the ongoing expansion of the Build-to-Rent program.