Hertz Global stock gains on approving new $2B share repurchase program
Jun. 15, 2022 7:36 AM ETHertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) has approved a new $2B share repurchase program in addition to the $2B share repurchase program announced in November 2021.
- With approximately $0.2B remaining under the previous authorization, the company now has $2.2B available under the buyback programs.
- The program has no time limit.
- "The increased authorization underscores the confidence that management and the board have in the direction of the Company," said Stephen Scherr, Hertz chief executive officer. "We remain committed to our capital allocation strategy that utilizes organic cash flows and appropriate leverage to invest in technology, modernize our fleet, and return capital to shareholders."
- Shares up 7.6% PM.