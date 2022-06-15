Immunic rises on publication of trial results for lead asset in multiple sclerosis
Jun. 15, 2022 7:41 AM ETImmunic, Inc. (IMUX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) added ~26% in the pre-market on Wednesday on below-average volume after the clinical-stage biotech announced the publication of data from a mid-stage trial for its lead candidate IMU-838 (vidofludimus calcium) in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).
- The results were published in the peer-reviewed journal, Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology.
- The paper was authored by coordinating investigator Robert J. Fox, the Staff Neurologist, Mellen Center for Multiple Sclerosis, Vice-Chair for Research, Neurologic Institute of Cleveland Clinic.
- Announcing the topline data in 2020, Immunic (IMUX) said that the trial named EMPhASIS met the primary endpoint as well as the secondary endpoint for the candidate.
- "The publication of the EMPhASIS trial results in a peer-reviewed journal is a testament to the importance of our phase 2 findings for vidofludimus calcium in patients with RRMS," Immunic (IMUX) Chief Executive Daniel Vitt remarked.