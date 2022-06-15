Immunic rises on publication of trial results for lead asset in multiple sclerosis

Jun. 15, 2022 7:41 AM ETImmunic, Inc. (IMUX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) added ~26% in the pre-market on Wednesday on below-average volume after the clinical-stage biotech announced the publication of data from a mid-stage trial for its lead candidate IMU-838 (vidofludimus calcium) in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).
  • The results were published in the peer-reviewed journal, Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology.
  • The paper was authored by coordinating investigator Robert J. Fox, the Staff Neurologist, Mellen Center for Multiple Sclerosis, Vice-Chair for Research, Neurologic Institute of Cleveland Clinic.
  • Announcing the topline data in 2020, Immunic (IMUX) said that the trial named EMPhASIS met the primary endpoint as well as the secondary endpoint for the candidate.
  • "The publication of the EMPhASIS trial results in a peer-reviewed journal is a testament to the importance of our phase 2 findings for vidofludimus calcium in patients with RRMS," Immunic (IMUX) Chief Executive Daniel Vitt remarked.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.