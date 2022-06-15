BlackSky Technology reaffirms 2022 rev guidance; names new CFO
Jun. 15, 2022 7:46 AM ETBlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) has reaffirmed its 2022 revenue guidance of $58M to $62M (consensus: $67.50M).
- BlackSky CEO Brian O'Toole stated, "The recent billion dollar award from the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), combined with growing international business momentum support our conviction in the 2022 revenue guidance."
- In other news, Henry Dubois has been promoted as the new CFO of the company, succeeding Johan Broekhuysen who stepped down from his role as CFO on June 9, 2022. Broekhuysen will continue at the company until August 11 to support transition efforts.
- Dubois holds over 30 years of financial and executive experience in the commercial remote sensing industry. He joined BlackSky (BKSY) as chief development officer in August 2021.
- BKSY shares have slid 1.36% pre-market and 78% over the past year