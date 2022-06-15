Capital One credit card delinquencies, charge-offs inch up in May
Jun. 15, 2022 7:48 AM ETCapital One Financial Corporation (COF)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Capital One Financial's (NYSE:COF) credit card delinquency rate increased to 2.22% in May from 2.18% in April, and from 1.69% in May 2021. While the delinquency rate has crept up in the past year, it's still far better than the 3.88% it had in February 2020, before the pandemic affected U.S. consumers' spending.
- Average loans held for investment in its credit card portfolio was $109.8B, up from $107.6B at the end of April and from $94.4B at May 31, 2021. That indicates that consumers are pulling out their credit cards more for their purchases.
- The net charge-off rate of for May 2022 was 2.40%, up from 2.19% in April and from 2.33% a year ago. It's still far below the prepandemic level of 4.68%.
- Previously (June 6), Consumer spending climbs 9% in May despite fading sentiment, BofA reports