Stellantis announces targeted layoffs, down time due to supply chain issues

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) announced it will begin a layoff starting next week at its Sterling Heights stamping plant in Michigan. The number of workers and length of layoffs were not disclosed.

The automaker said the decision was made in order to operate the plant in a more sustainable manner. The Sterling site is the largest stamping plant in the world, according to its website, and employs 2,184 employees, which includes about 2,000 hourly workers.

Separately, the Canadian autoworker union representing Stellantis (STLA) employees at Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario indicated that the STLA plant in Windsor will be down the week of June 20 because of insufficient parts.

Statement provided to Reuters: "Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry. As the situation continues to be very fluid, we are making production adjustments as necessary to minimize additional production impact."

Shares of Stellantis N.V. (STLA) rose 3.39% in premarket action to $13.41 vs. the 52-week trading range of $12.83 to $21.99.