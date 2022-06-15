PayPal introduces Pay Monthly for enabling consumers to spread payments over time
Jun. 15, 2022 7:51 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) launched PayPal Pay Monthly, its newest buy now, pay later offering, issued by WebBank, which gives U.S. consumers the ability to spread payments out over longer periods of time.
- Pay Monthly is a new way for customers to make large purchases between $199-$10K and lets them break the total cost into monthly payments over a 6–24-month period, with the first payment due one month after purchase.
- A recent study found that 65% of Americans are saving for a big purchase, and 79% are looking to create and maintain a budget, which has created a growing need for shoppers to buy the items they want in manageable payments.
- With Pay Monthly, customers can select between using their debit card or bank account for repayment and seamlessly manage and track payments through the PayPal app and online.
- Pay Monthly will be automatically available for merchants at no additional cost or risk and requires no complex back-office integration to add as a payment option.
- Shares trading 1.4% higher premarket.