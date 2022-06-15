PayPal introduces Pay Monthly for enabling consumers to spread payments over time

Jun. 15, 2022

On a white table is a calculator, car key, cash, a pen and a notebook with the inscription BUY NOW - PAY LATER

Zolak/iStock via Getty Images

  • PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) launched PayPal Pay Monthly, its newest buy now, pay later offering, issued by WebBank, which gives U.S. consumers the ability to spread payments out over longer periods of time.
  • Pay Monthly is a new way for customers to make large purchases between $199-$10K and lets them break the total cost into monthly payments over a 6–24-month period, with the first payment due one month after purchase.
  • A recent study found that 65% of Americans are saving for a big purchase, and 79% are looking to create and maintain a budget, which has created a growing need for shoppers to buy the items they want in manageable payments.
  • With Pay Monthly, customers can select between using their debit card or bank account for repayment and seamlessly manage and track payments through the PayPal app and online.
  • Pay Monthly will be automatically available for merchants at no additional cost or risk and requires no complex back-office integration to add as a payment option.
  • Shares trading 1.4% higher premarket.
